AZGFD: Bears ‘possibly’ displaced by Bighorn Fire

TUCSON (KVOA) - Bears could possibly be displaced by the Bighorn Fire in the Santa Catalina Mountains.

Arizona Game and Fish Department says mule deer and Gould's turkeys have been seen moving away recently.

A video also detected bighorns, including lambs below the fire between Pima Canyon to the east of Swan Road.

At this time, no wildlife deaths have been reported.

Bears possibly displaced by the Bighorn Fire at Catalina State Park. Mule deer and Gould’s turkeys also seen moving away recently. Some bighorns, including lambs, detected below the fire between Pima Canyon to east of Swan by VHF signals & sightings. No wildlife deaths reported. pic.twitter.com/jspwnJs0Fe — AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) June 18, 2020

RELATED: Willow Canyon area of Mt. Lemmon residents need to evacuate due to Bighorn Fire

As of Thursday morning, the fire has burned 31,208 acres and remains at 40 percent containment.