Arizona reports 2,519 new coronavirus cases; death toll 1,271

PHOENIX — State health officials reported 2,519 new cases Thursday morning. Confirmed cases went up to 43,443.

Arizona also reported an additional 32 COVID-19-related deaths. The statewide death toll is now 1,271.

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

The data includes people who have recovered.

Arizona Department of Health Services reported 1,827 new cases and 20 deaths on Wednesday.

Last Thursday, the state reported 31,264 confirmed cases. The death toll was 1,127.

According to the state's data dashboard, 517,666 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 7.5% have come back positive.

Since June 2, the percentage has spiked back up from 5.7% to 7.5%.

Cases by county:

Maricopa: 23,880

Pima: 4,682

Pinal: 1,888

Santa Cruz: 1,210

Cochise: 267

Yuma: 3,635

La Paz: 245

Mohave: 676

Yavapai: 402

Coconino: 1,439

Navajo: 2,874

Gila: 115

Graham: 58

Greenlee: 13

Apache: 2,059

