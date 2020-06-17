Target raising minimum wage to $15 an hour

Target is upping its minimum wage from 13 to 15 dollars an hour next month.

The change will take effect on July 5.

That's a few months ahead of the deadline target set for itself when it pledged three years ago to implement the raise by December 2020.

The new rate applies to 275,000 part-time and full-time workers at Target's discount stores, distribution centers and headquarters.

The federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour and it hasn't gone up in more than ten years.