Silver Alert: 91-year-old reported missing from Payson

PAYSON, Ariz. - A Silver Alert has been issued after a 91-year-old was reported missing from his home in Payson since Saturday.

According to Arizona Department of Public Safety, Donald Wolfe was last seen Saturday in the area of the 1100 block of West Crestview Drive. He was said to be driving a copper 2015, two-door Jeep Wrangler with the Arizona license plate BMC8136.

Wolfe was described to be a Caucasian male who is five feet, eight inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. The 91-year-old was said to have grey hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is advised to call 928-474-3288.