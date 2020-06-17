 Skip to Content

Silver Alert: 91-year-old reported missing from Payson

Updated
Last updated today at 5:23 pm
5:20 pm Breaking News, Local News, News, Top Stories
Wolfe
Arizona Department of Public Safety
Donald Wolfe

PAYSON, Ariz. - A Silver Alert has been issued after a 91-year-old was reported missing from his home in Payson since Saturday.

According to Arizona Department of Public Safety, Donald Wolfe was last seen Saturday in the area of the 1100 block of West Crestview Drive. He was said to be driving a copper 2015, two-door Jeep Wrangler with the Arizona license plate BMC8136.

Wolfe was described to be a Caucasian male who is five feet, eight inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. The 91-year-old was said to have grey hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is advised to call 928-474-3288.  

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film