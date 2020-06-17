Portion of residents get OK to return home after evacuated due to Bighorn Fire

Portion of the residents who evacuated due to the Bighorn Fire may return to their homes.

The Oro Valley area from Catalina State Park south to Magee Road, and the Tucson foothills area from First Avenue east to Alvernon Way, formerly set to “SET - Be Alert “ have both been downgraded to " READY - Prepare Now”.

Residents in these areas got the okay to return home. However, they are asked to remain vigilant.

The Mount Lemmon and Mount Bigelow area remains under a "GO! - Evacuate" alert.

Refer to the interactive map at http://bit.ly/PCBigHornFire

Questions from residents in the area should be directed to 351-FIRE (3473)