Pima County: Smoke from Bighorn Fire affecting air quality for residents living north of Tucson

TUCSON - After nearly two weeks of filling the Tucson skies with smoke and ash, Pima County officials announced Wednesday that the Bighorn Fire is impacting the air quality of the nearby communities.

As of 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, the lightning-caused fire, which was first reported June 5, is currently burning 17,492 acres of the Santa Catalina Mountains.

With the recent change of the direction of the wind, Pima County officials said residents living north of Tucson should expect a change in the air quality due to the fire.

Authorities say people who can smell smoke are also breathing in smoke.

County officials said people who are most vulnerable to this change in air quality include the following:

People who are susceptible to or affected by COVID-19 may have health conditions that also make them vulnerable to wildfire smoke exposure. The USDA provides a Wildfire Smoke and COVID-19 fact sheet.

People who have heart or lung diseases

Older adults who have cardiac or respiratory sensitivities

Children because their lungs are still developing, they breathe more air per pound of body weight than adults and spend more time being active outside.

These residents are advised to limit their outdoor activity, keep their indoor air as clean as possible and avoid doing activities that may increase air pollution indoors.

For more information about how wildfire affects air quality, click here.