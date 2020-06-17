NY Gov. Cuomo recognizes Juneteenth holiday

NEW YORK — New York’s governor signed an executive order recognizing Juneteenth as a paid holiday for state employees to commemorate the emancipation of slaves in the U.S.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo called it “a day we should all reflect upon” and “a day that is especially relevant in this moment in history.

Cuomo said he’ll propose legislation next year making June 19 a permanent state holiday.

President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation was effective Jan. 1, 1863, but the news took time to travel.

It wasn’t until June 19, 1865, when word of the proclamation was brought by the Union army to enslaved people in Texas.