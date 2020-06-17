News 4 Tucson celebrates career of N4T Investigator Matthew Schwartz after officially retiring from TV news

TUCSON - After 44 years on the beat, News 4 Tucson Investgator Matthew Schwartz officially retired from working in the broadcast news on Wednesday.

During his time in Tucson, Schwartz helped launch News 4 Tucson's investigative unit seven years ago.

Through his reporting, he helped end the doping of greyhounds at the race track in Tucson, went after corrupt politicians, shut down a shady moving company and helped bring justice to so many people in our community.

The old-school journalist has won more than 200 awards throughout his remarkable career.

Watch the video above for the amazing career highlights of Schwartz, narrated in his own words.

The longtime investigators also recently published a book titled Confessions of an Investigative Reporter.

For more information, visit matthewschwartzbook.com.