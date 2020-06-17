Local man thanks firefighters battling Bighorn Fire with pizza dinner

TUCSON - A local man is saying "thank you" to the firefighters working in the Catalina Mountains.

Starting this morning, until early Wednesday evening Leroy Ryree handed out pizzas to first responders.

Ryree says he talked to the command post to ask permission to hand out the pies.

He says each pizza was sealed for safety.

"I just wanted to thank the firefighters here on the Bighorn fire for all the effort they're putting up with,” Ryree said. “The least that I could do was try to provide lunch so I went to Little Ceasars and asked them to put 45 pizzas together.”