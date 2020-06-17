Gov. Ducey to provide COVID-19 update Wednesday

Gov. Ducey to provide COVID-19 update WednesdayNew
PHOENIX - Gov. Doug Ducey and other local officials are expected to give a COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon.
He is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. at the Arizona Commerce Authority Conference Center in Phoenix.
The conference comes after the state has been reporting a record number of COVID-19 cases.
Arizona logged 2,392 new cases on Tuesday and 1,827 on Wednesday. Confirmed cases went up to 40,924. The death toll is 1,239.
On Tuesday, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero asked Ducey to take further action to stop the spread of the virus.
