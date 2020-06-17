Gov. Ducey to provide COVID-19 update Wednesday

PHOENIX - Gov. Doug Ducey and other local officials are expected to give a COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon.

He is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. at the Arizona Commerce Authority Conference Center in Phoenix.

The conference comes after the state has been reporting a record number of COVID-19 cases.

Arizona logged 2,392 new cases on Tuesday and 1,827 on Wednesday. Confirmed cases went up to 40,924. The death toll is 1,239.

Today, #AZ experienced our largest daily case increase with 2,392 newly reported COVID-19 cases.



The time for mandatory masks in public is now.#MaskUpAZ — Regina Romero (@TucsonRomero) June 16, 2020

On Tuesday, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero asked Ducey to take further action to stop the spread of the virus.

