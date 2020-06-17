Gov. Ducey places decision to mandate face masks to local governments amid rising COVID-19 cases

PHOENIX - Gov. Doug Ducey announced that he will allow local government to craft their own policies for face make requirments during a COVID-19 briefing Wednesday afternoon.

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Doug Ducey shares an update after Arizona hits a daily record of COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. https://bit.ly/2AOrYeD Posted by News 4 Tucson - KVOA on Wednesday, June 17, 2020

During the convenience, the governor said the decision to allow local governments to craft their own face mask requirements came after receiving a letter from community leaders about mandating face masks and face covering.

Ducey said it will also be up to the mayors to determine how to enforce a potential mandate.

At today’s news conference, Governor @DougDucey announced local governments can implement mask and face covering policies and determine enforcement. #MaskUpAZ pic.twitter.com/pEZyAX8hNk — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) June 17, 2020

Prior to this announcement, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero announced that she is working with the City Attorney to amend the local emergency proclamation to require the use of face masks in public.

During the conference, the governor also said he will be requesting assistance from the National Guard to aid with the state's with contact tracing.

The conference comes after the state has been reporting a record number of COVID-19 cases.

Arizona logged 2,392 new cases on Tuesday and 1,827 on Wednesday. Confirmed cases went up to 40,924. The death toll is 1,239.

Today, #AZ experienced our largest daily case increase with 2,392 newly reported COVID-19 cases.



The time for mandatory masks in public is now.#MaskUpAZ — Regina Romero (@TucsonRomero) June 16, 2020

On Tuesday, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero asked Ducey to take further action to stop the spread of the virus.

This is a developing story.