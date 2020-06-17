Gov. Ducey places decision to mandate face masks to local governments amid rising COVID-19 cases
PHOENIX - Gov. Doug Ducey announced that he will allow local government to craft their own policies for face make requirments during a COVID-19 briefing Wednesday afternoon.
He held the briefing at 3 p.m. at the Arizona Commerce Authority Conference Center in Phoenix. You can watch the conference on KVOA.com or News 4 Tucson's Facebook page.
During the convenience, the governor said the decision to allow local governments to craft their own face mask requirements came after receiving a letter from community leaders about mandating face masks and face covering.
Ducey said it will also be up to the mayors to determine how to enforce a potential mandate.
Prior to this announcement, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero announced that she is working with the City Attorney to amend the local emergency proclamation to require the use of face masks in public.
During the conference, the governor also said he will be requesting assistance from the National Guard to aid with the state's with contact tracing.
The conference comes after the state has been reporting a record number of COVID-19 cases.
Arizona logged 2,392 new cases on Tuesday and 1,827 on Wednesday. Confirmed cases went up to 40,924. The death toll is 1,239.
On Tuesday, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero asked Ducey to take further action to stop the spread of the virus.
This is a developing story.