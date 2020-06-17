Garth Brooks concert coming to Tucson drive-in theaters

Garth Brooks concert coming to Tucson drive-in theatersNew
TUCSON - The Old Pueblo will be getting a little more country. Garth Brooks is set to perform at a drive-in theater on June 27.
Four drive-in theaters in the Tucson-area will air his performance.
- El Toro Flicks Carpool Cinema: 12155 N. Oracle Road
- El Toro Flicks Carpool Cinema: 198 S. Granada
- Pima County Fairgrounds: 11300 S. Houghton Road
- Tucson Dragway Drive-In: Sds, 12000 S Houghton Road
Other Arizona locations:
- Digital Drive-In - Lake Pleasant: 8707 N Harbor Blvd, Peoria, Ariz.
- Digital Drive-In - Mesa: 1901 N. Alma School Road
- West Wind Glendale 9 Drive-in: 5650 North 55th Avenue
- Scottsdale Westworld: 16601 N. Pima Road
- Schnepf Farms: 22601 E. Cloud Road, Queen Creek, Ariz.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 19 at 10 a.m. The general admission ticket is $100 per vehicle.