Garth Brooks concert coming to Tucson drive-in theaters

8:24 am Local News, News, Top Stories
Garth Brooks
Donn Jones / CMA
Garth Brooks wins Entertainer of the Year at The 51st Annual CMA Awards, Photo Date: 11/8/17

TUCSON - The Old Pueblo will be getting a little more country. Garth Brooks is set to perform at a drive-in theater on June 27.

Four drive-in theaters in the Tucson-area will air his performance.

  • El Toro Flicks Carpool Cinema: 12155 N. Oracle Road
  • El Toro Flicks Carpool Cinema: 198 S. Granada
  • Pima County Fairgrounds: 11300 S. Houghton Road
  • Tucson Dragway Drive-In: Sds, 12000 S Houghton Road

Other Arizona locations:

  • Digital Drive-In - Lake Pleasant: 8707 N Harbor Blvd, Peoria, Ariz.
  • Digital Drive-In - Mesa: 1901 N. Alma School Road
  • West Wind Glendale 9 Drive-in: 5650 North 55th Avenue
  • Scottsdale Westworld: 16601 N. Pima Road
  • Schnepf Farms: 22601 E. Cloud Road, Queen Creek, Ariz.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 19 at 10 a.m. The general admission ticket is $100 per vehicle.

News 4 Tucson

