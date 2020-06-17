Garth Brooks concert coming to Tucson drive-in theaters

TUCSON - The Old Pueblo will be getting a little more country. Garth Brooks is set to perform at a drive-in theater on June 27.

Four drive-in theaters in the Tucson-area will air his performance.

El Toro Flicks Carpool Cinema: 12155 N. Oracle Road

El Toro Flicks Carpool Cinema: 198 S. Granada

Pima County Fairgrounds: 11300 S. Houghton Road

Tucson Dragway Drive-In: Sds, 12000 S Houghton Road

Other Arizona locations:

Digital Drive-In - Lake Pleasant: 8707 N Harbor Blvd, Peoria, Ariz.

Digital Drive-In - Mesa: 1901 N. Alma School Road

West Wind Glendale 9 Drive-in: 5650 North 55th Avenue

Scottsdale Westworld: 16601 N. Pima Road

Schnepf Farms: 22601 E. Cloud Road, Queen Creek, Ariz.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 19 at 10 a.m. The general admission ticket is $100 per vehicle.