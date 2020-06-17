Employee at Tucson Dutch Bros tests positive for COVID-19

TUCSON - A Dutch Bros Tucson employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The coffee company says an employee at the shop located at 5690 W. Cortaro Farms Road took a COVID-19 test on June 14. The positive COVID-19 result came in on June 16.

The employee has been advised to self-isolate for 14 days, Dutch Bros says.

Prior to the positive test, the employee reportedly worked a morning shift on June 9 and an evening shift on June 10.

As a result, the shop was closed. The store will undergo a third-party deep clean before reopening, Dutch Bros said.

Read complete statement, HERE.

Anyone with questions or concerns is encouraged to reach out to communitywellness@dutchbros.com.