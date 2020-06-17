Emerge Tucson: ‘Abuse doesn’t stop during a pandemic,’ donations needed
TUCSON - A local non-profit is calling on the community to help domestic violence survivors.
Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse did not stop operating during the COVID-19 pandemic. And will not stop now.
However, due to the pandemic, they've had to make significant adaptations.
They ask the community to help them in assisting those in need.
Here's the list of "Urgent Need: In-Kind Items":
- Face masks (both cloth and disposable)
- Disinfecting wipes
- Disinfecting spray
- Size 5 diapers
- Hand sanitizer
- Rubbing alcohol
- Baby wipes
- Paper towels
- Toilet paper
The non-profits says the "pandemic threatens lives in many more way than the virus itself." Social distancing helps stop the spread of the coronavirus, but for those experiencing domestic abuse things are different.
People suffering from abuse in their homes may be unable to seek help and medical care.
Emerge provides domestic abuse crisis intervention and housing, prevention, education, support, and advocacy services to anyone experiencing domestic abuse.
If you are in crisis or need assistance with safety planning, please call at 520-795-4266.