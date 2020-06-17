Emerge Tucson: ‘Abuse doesn’t stop during a pandemic,’ donations needed

TUCSON - A local non-profit is calling on the community to help domestic violence survivors.

Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse did not stop operating during the COVID-19 pandemic. And will not stop now.

However, due to the pandemic, they've had to make significant adaptations.

They ask the community to help them in assisting those in need.

Here's the list of "Urgent Need: In-Kind Items":

Face masks (both cloth and disposable)

Disinfecting wipes

Disinfecting spray

Size 5 diapers

Hand sanitizer

Rubbing alcohol

Baby wipes

Paper towels

Toilet paper

The non-profits says the "pandemic threatens lives in many more way than the virus itself." Social distancing helps stop the spread of the coronavirus, but for those experiencing domestic abuse things are different.

People suffering from abuse in their homes may be unable to seek help and medical care.

Staying at home helps to slow down the spread of COVID-19, but for a person experiencing domestic abuse, this can mean that there are less opportunities to access help and support. If you are in crisis or need assistance with safety planning, please call at 520-795-4266. pic.twitter.com/n1oURhatcH — EmergeTucson (@EmergeTucson) May 14, 2020

Emerge provides domestic abuse crisis intervention and housing, prevention, education, support, and advocacy services to anyone experiencing domestic abuse.

If you are in crisis or need assistance with safety planning, please call at 520-795-4266.