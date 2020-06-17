Consumer Alert: What you post on social media puts you at risk for unemployment fraud claims

Be careful when posting to social media.

Government agencies are warning what you put online could put you at risk for scams and identity theft.

Officials in Mississippi say the state continues to investigate at least 100 cases of false unemployment benefit claims.

The Secret Service told those officials scammers are getting personal information from social media to pose as the victims and file the claims.

Investigators report that fraudsters get your address and monitor your home in hopes of getting a debit card from the state.

The state agency warns you not to activate a debit card received through a false claim. You will have to repay the money.

If you did not file for unemployment and get notice from the state’s employment security department contact you employer’s human resources department immediately.

You should also file a complaint with the U.S. Department of Labor.

To report fraud in Arizona, visit fraudreferralexternal.azdes.gov/.