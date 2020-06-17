BK’s shutting down dine-in services to stop spread of COVID-19



TUCSON - BK’s Carne Asada & Hot Dogs is shutting down dine-in services starting Thursday.

This is an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

BK's will shift to delivery and drive-thru only at both restaurant locations.

BK's locations:

2680 N. First Avenue

5118 S. 12th Avenue

In a statement, BK's said:

"Owner Benjamin Galaz feels a responsibility to keep his community safe and healthy and wants to share this message to challenge local restaurant owners to do the same."

In April, Galaz also served free lunch to local medical professionals in wake of the pandemic.

As of Wednesday morning, Arizona reported 1,827 new cases and 20 additional deaths. Confirmed cases went up to 40,924. The death toll is now 1,239.