Arizona officer injured in car crash involving suspect

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a Glendale police officer has been taken to a hospital after being injured in a car crash involving a suspect.

Police say officers were called to a gas station around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday about a man with a gun.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle after a fight with another man. Police say a responding officer was driving toward the scene and was hit by the suspect’s vehicle.

The names of the officer and the suspect weren’t immediately released and police didn’t have an update on the extent of their injuries.