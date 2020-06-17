17 years to the day, Aspen Fire burns through Summerhaven

SUMMERHAVEN, Ariz. - Seventeen years ago, the Aspen Fire burned through the Mount Lemmon community. The fire destroyed more than 300 homes and buildings.

Residents evacuated their homes on June 17, 2003.

Wendy Carleson lost her home in the fire and nothing was recovered.

"It was a total loss," Carlson said. "The only thing left was the claw foot bathtub and the fireplace."

The Bighorn Fire is burning through Catalina State Park and Mount Lemmon. The fire is growing towards the Summerhaven community.

On Tuesday, an evacuation was declared for the Mount Lemmon and Mount Bigelow areas.

That day, Carlson packed up her belongings and evacuated again.

"I never thought we would be in the same place like were in 2003," Carleson said. "We paid our dues and we have been through this before. It's not fair."

After Carleson's home burned down, the family swept away the ashes and rebuilt on the same property.

"We learned a lot of the Aspen Fire," Carleson said. "We made out home fire-wise. The bottom of the house is completely cement and rock. The roof is metal and the house is doused in fire retardant."