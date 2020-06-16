Sen. McConnel says he’s OK with renaming military bases named after Confederate officers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell says he's “OK” with renaming military bases such as Fort Bragg that are named after Confederate Army officers.

He's declining to side with President Donald Trump and other Republicans opposed to the move.

A GOP-controlled Senate panel voted last week to require bases such as Fort Bragg and Fort Hood to be renamed within three years. The debate over the Confederate flag and other symbols of slavery and black oppression has burst open in the wake of widespread protests over over police abuse of African Americans and specifically the choking death of George Floyd.