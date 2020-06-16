PACC to pilot new range of services to keep pets with their family

TUCSON - Pima Animal Care Center is working to help keep pets with people who love them during these challenging times.

This is part of a national initiative called Human Animal Support Services (HASS).

Their goals include:

Helping struggling pet owners access resources to keep their pets

Getting stray pets home quickly without them having to enter the shelter system, providing food and medical assistance

Housing more pets in foster homes

Providing telehealth assessments for people considering pet surrender due to medical reasons

Allowing the public to quickly access the shelter through text and e-mail exchanges

The Human Animal Support Services (HASS) idea emerged during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The other cities piloting these programs include Washington, DC, Los Angeles, Atlanta, San Diego, Fresno, El Paso, Oakland, Greenville (MO), Kansas City (MO), Cabot (AR), and Charlotte-Mecklenburg (NC).

PACC has already implemented some of these programs.

Active programs include:

Pet Support Center - This program offers information and resources for low-cost veterinary services, spay/neuter options, low-cost vaccinations, rescue options (both breed-specific and all breed), housing options and solutions, training and behavioral information, domestic violence services, military deployment services, trap - neuter - return services, as well as the humane euthanasia services provided at PACC.

Other programs, like telehealth, supported self-rehoming, and getting stray pets home services, will be new for PACC.

PACC has already received grant funding from GreaterGood.org, Petco Foundation, and Spring Point Foundation.

Information about the HASS project can be found at www.humananimalsupportservices.org.