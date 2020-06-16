Mt. Lemmon, Mt. Bigelow residents advised to evacuate due to Bighorn Fire

MOUNT LEMMON, Ariz. - Mt. Lemmon and Mt. Bigelow residents are asked to evacuate their homes immediately due to the Bighorn Fire, according to a release from Pima County Sheriff's Department sent out Tuesday at 1:26 p.m.

As part of the Ready, Set, GO! process, the area is now in the “GO!” state and is being evacuated.

Residents are asked to move south on Catalina Highway and leave the mountain. Do not delay leaving the area.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department will be going door to door to make contact with those affected residents who may not have received the message.

The general boundaries of the zone are Mt. Lemmon/ Mt. Bigelow north of Organization Ridge Rd, including Summerhaven.

Refer to the interactive map at http://bit.ly/PCBigHornFire

An evacuation center is open at Sahuaro High School, 545 N Camino Seco in Tucson.

Large animal sheltering will be done at Rillito Racetrack, 4502 North 1st Avenue in Tucson.

Pima Animal Care Center will also be housing pets, the after-hours number is (520) 724-5900 and press 4. The daytime line is (520) 724-5961.