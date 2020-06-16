 Skip to Content

Ford revealing new Bronco on OJ Simpson’s birthday

New
7:34 am National, News, Top Stories

Ford is planning to reveal its new Bronco on July 9.

That date raising a lot of eyebrows. Why? Because it's the birthday of ex-football star OJ Simpson.

Simpson was in a white Ford Bronco as police pursued him in an infamous chase on June 17, 1994 after charging him with his ex-wife's murder.

The 60-mile, slow speed chase played out on live TV as millions of people watched.

Authorities had charged Simpson with killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.

Some thought Ford might change the Bronco reveal date, but a Ford representative says the debut will proceed on July 9 as planned.

The representative told the Detroit Free Press it is quote "purely coincidental" that it coincides with Simpson’s birthday.

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film