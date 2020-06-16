Ford revealing new Bronco on OJ Simpson’s birthday

Ford is planning to reveal its new Bronco on July 9.

That date raising a lot of eyebrows. Why? Because it's the birthday of ex-football star OJ Simpson.

Simpson was in a white Ford Bronco as police pursued him in an infamous chase on June 17, 1994 after charging him with his ex-wife's murder.

The 60-mile, slow speed chase played out on live TV as millions of people watched.

Authorities had charged Simpson with killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.

Some thought Ford might change the Bronco reveal date, but a Ford representative says the debut will proceed on July 9 as planned.

The representative told the Detroit Free Press it is quote "purely coincidental" that it coincides with Simpson’s birthday.