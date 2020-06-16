Firefighters push Bighorn Fire to 40% containment

TUCSON - After prompting evacuations at Mount Lemmon and Mount Bigelow, the fire burning the Santa Catalina Mountains is now 40 percent contained.

According to an update from the United States Forest Service, the Bighorn Fire has burned 15,805 acres of land since it was ignited by lightning around June 5.

Officials say there is currently 700 personnel battling the fire equipped with 27 Type 3 engines, one Type 4 engine, 26 Type 6 engines, four Type 1 helicopters, one Type 2 helicopter, two Type 3 helicopters, 11 water tenders and six bulldozers.

With winds gusting up to 35 miles per hour, the blaze moved further east up Sutherland Ridge to its intersection with Mount Lemmon Trail #5.

This prompted "Go" protocols of the "Ready-Set-Go" evacuation plan to be put in place at Mount Lemmon, Mount Bigelow and Lower Soldier HOA north of Organization Ridge Road. Under these procedures, residents are advised to evacuate at this time.

In addition, "Set" protocols has been put in place at the Lower Catalina Highway/Lower Mount Lemmon communities, the Catalina Foothills, Golder Ranch and Oro Valley.

For the latest information, visit inciweb.nwcg.gov or sign up for emergency alerts at myalerts.pima.gov.

Residents may contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-FIRE (3473) with evacuation questions.