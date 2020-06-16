FCC calls hours-long T-Mobile service outage ‘unacceptable’

NEW YORK (AP) — The head of the U.S. communications regulator said T-Mobile’s nationwide, hours-long outage Monday was “unacceptable” and that the Federal Communications Commission will investigate.

The FCC has fined telecom companies in the past for network outages.

T-Mobile, one of the country’s three largest wireless service providers, said it had a “voice and text issue” that began around noon EDT Monday.

The company said at 1 a.m. Tuesday that all problems should be resolved.

The company blamed an internet-traffic issue that caused problems with its network for the outage.

AT&T and Verizon said their networks were working normally.