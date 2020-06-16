Family seeks answers after pregnant 19-year-old shot to death

TUCSON – A family is still searching for answers in the murder of a young woman and her unborn son after three years of no arrests.

Back in 2017, Jasmine Vega was shot and killed as she slept in a house that was struck by gunfire. She was six months pregnant at the time of the incident.

Her son, Tadeo, also died from injuries from the incident.

The family is now offering a $2,500 reward for information about Vega’s murderer.

