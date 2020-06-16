Dolly Parton statues instead of Confederate monuments is what some want

There's a move to replace Confederate statues in Tennessee with statues of a different state icon, Dolly Parton.

The Change.org petition has collected more than 14,500 signatures.

The organizer says Dolly Parton's philanthropic heart and inspiring music has changed Tennessee and the world for the better.

Last week, Tennessee lawmakers voted against a bid to remove a controversial bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest from the state capitol.

The Confederate general also happens to be the first grand wizard of the KKK.

While the idea of replacing confederate monuments with Dolly Parton may seem funny, organizers say the history is anything but.

The singer-songwriter's Dollywood Foundation has provided books and scholarships to millions of American children.

Parton has also contributed millions of dollars to dozens of organizations such as the Red Cross and COVID-19 research centers.

So far, her representatives have no comment on the petition.