Crews continuing to battle the Bighorn Fire; about 15,000 acres burned

TUCSON - Crews continue to battle the Bighorn Fire Tuesday morning.

The fire is 30 percent contained. It has burned about 15,000 acres as of Tuesday morning.

There are currently 729 personnel assigned to the Bighorn Fire

Dozens of emergency vehicles have been coming in and out of Catalina State Park.

Officials say they will focus on the Summerhaven area on Tuesday.

On Sunday, residents living on Mount Lemmon and Mount Bigelow, just north of the Organization Ridge Road area which includes Summerhaven, were given a "Set Be-Alert" notice.

Currently, areas in the Catalina Foothills, Golder Ranch and Oro Valley are still in the "Set" phase of the "Ready-Set-Go" evacuation plan. Officials said people in those areas need to remain vigilant.

With temperatures over 100 degrees during the day, firefighters are having daily briefings on safety protocols.

Officials want to remind people that these fires are in a no-fly zone. This is specific to people who are flying drones.

Anytime a drone is in the air, crews have to ground all their air crafts.

Sign up to receive emergency alerts at myalerts.pima.gov.

Residents may contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-FIRE (3473) with evacuation questions.