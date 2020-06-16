Crews battle three-alarm fire on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON - A three-alarm fire broke out at an apartment complex on Tucson's south side Monday night.

Tucson Fire Department units were dispatched to 305 E. Benson Highway near Fourth Avenue after receiving multiple reports of smoke spotted in the area.

It took over 60 firefighters from multiple departments and nearly three hours to control the fire.

Crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.

Currently on the scene where hundreds have been evacuated from a structure fire. @TucsonFireDept & @Tucson_Police are on scene with water and pizza for residents pic.twitter.com/7Na21dFaWh — Mark Mingura (@MarkMingura) June 16, 2020

There were no reported injuries but many residents were displaced.

"I feel bad for everybody out here that isn't going to be able to go inside and go home to their bed," said . "And go home and see their pets, or a picture, just anything small. Like it's just their memories that are already gone."

The American Red Cross is assisting residents who were displaced by the fire.