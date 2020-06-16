Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum to reopen Tuesday

TUCSON — The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum will reopen to the public on Tuesday.

Visitors should expect some changes. The Desert Museum will implement temporary modifications.

What to know before you go?

All guest, including members, must reserve tickets in advance

Face masks are highly encouraged (for ages 2 and older based on CDC recommendations) - masks are required in certain outdoor spaces

Guests are asked to adhere to physical distancing guidelines

To minimize contact, it is encouraged to download a Museum map online before a visit

The Museum urges guests to bring their own reusable water bottle as traditional water fountains must be eliminated unless touchless

The Desert Museum says visitors will have access to most exhibits. The Packrat Playhouse is closed. There will be modifications to the Stingray Touch.

Food and beverages will be available onsite.

Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum is open every day from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit www.desertmuseum.org/reopen.