 Skip to Content

Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum to reopen Tuesday

New
6:12 am Local News, News, Top Stories
thumbnail_IMG_6755
Julia Leon
Raptor Free Flight show at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum on Feb. 1, 2020.

TUCSON — The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum will reopen to the public on Tuesday.

Visitors should expect some changes. The Desert Museum will implement temporary modifications.

What to know before you go?

  • All guest, including members, must reserve tickets in advance
  • Face masks are highly encouraged (for ages 2 and older based on CDC recommendations) - masks are required in certain outdoor spaces
  • Guests are asked to adhere to physical distancing guidelines
  •   To minimize contact, it is encouraged to download a Museum map online before a visit
  • The Museum urges guests to bring their own reusable water bottle as traditional water fountains must be eliminated unless touchless

The Desert Museum says visitors will have access to most exhibits. The Packrat Playhouse is closed. There will be modifications to the Stingray Touch.

Food and beverages will be available onsite.

Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum is open every day from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit www.desertmuseum.org/reopen.

Julia Leon

Julia is a Digital Content Specialist for KVOA News 4 Tucson. In 2018, she earned a bachelor’s of arts degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film