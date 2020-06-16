Arizona logs record number of COVID-19 cases Tuesday

PHOENIX — State health officials reported 2,392 new cases Tuesday morning. Confirmed cases went up to 39,097.

Arizona also reported an additional 25 COVID-19-related deaths. The statewide death toll is now 1,219.

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

The data includes people who have recovered.

Today we're reporting a record number of #COVID19 cases. Please do your part to help slow the spread:

↔️Maintain physical distancing

🧼Thoroughly wash your hands

😷Wear a face covering when out in public

🤧Cover your cough or sneeze

🏠Stay home when sick pic.twitter.com/2pc5J8Nqga — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) June 16, 2020

Eight deaths and 1,014 new cases were reported Monday.

Last Tuesday, the state reported 28, 296 cases. The death toll was 1,070.

According to the state's data dashboard, 489,286 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 7.1% have come back positive.

Since June 2, the percentage has spiked back up from 5.7% to 7.1%.

Cases by county:

Maricopa: 20,775

Pima: 4,329

Pinal: 1,727

Santa Cruz: 1,104

Cochise: 241

Yuma: 3,379

La Paz: 238

Mohave: 624

Yavapai: 384

Coconino: 1,393

Navajo: 2,749

Gila: 91

Graham: 55

Greenlee: 12

Apache: 1,996

For more local COVID-19 news, visit https://kvoa.com/thecoronavirus/.