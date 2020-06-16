Arizona logs record number of COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Arizona logs record number of COVID-19 cases TuesdayNew
PHOENIX — State health officials reported 2,392 new cases Tuesday morning. Confirmed cases went up to 39,097.
Arizona also reported an additional 25 COVID-19-related deaths. The statewide death toll is now 1,219.
Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.
The data includes people who have recovered.
Eight deaths and 1,014 new cases were reported Monday.
Last Tuesday, the state reported 28, 296 cases. The death toll was 1,070.
According to the state's data dashboard, 489,286 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 7.1% have come back positive.
Since June 2, the percentage has spiked back up from 5.7% to 7.1%.
Cases by county:
- Maricopa: 20,775
- Pima: 4,329
- Pinal: 1,727
- Santa Cruz: 1,104
- Cochise: 241
- Yuma: 3,379
- La Paz: 238
- Mohave: 624
- Yavapai: 384
- Coconino: 1,393
- Navajo: 2,749
- Gila: 91
- Graham: 55
- Greenlee: 12
- Apache: 1,996
For more local COVID-19 news, visit https://kvoa.com/thecoronavirus/.