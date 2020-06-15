Youth march For Black Lives Matter in Phoenix

(KPNX/NBC News) Dozens of parents, children and other supporters took part in a Black Lives Matter march organized specifically for youth in Phoenix, Arizona Saturday.

"It's important that we understand that we need to treat everyone with love and respect," Eric Bailey, one of the organizers said.

Bailey and Rudy Burgess say the idea stemmed from a Facebook post about how many parents are looking for ways to help their kids understand the protests and rallies happening around the world. As dads, they want to guide their children toward answers that center around kindness and equality.

"You know, my kids are asking me about what's going on a TV and we're trying to answer those questions and educate them, it's a protest about Black Lives Matter," Burgess said.

He says this environment helps paint a picture to better explain things like bullying and racism on a kid-friendly level. Many young children and others supporting the event took the stage to discuss equality and educate kids about being kind to everyone no matter their background.

