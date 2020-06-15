UArizona faculty, staff concerned over university furlough plan

TUCSON - The fall semester at the University of Arizona is slated to begin August 24.



President Robert Robbins said if the university opens the campus back up, in-person classes in the age of COVID-19 will be a choice.



“The students can decide whether they want to come back to that face to face experience,” Robbins said. “We’re talking to the faculty about what their feelings are on that. Some people will decide it’s not safe and they don’t want to come back until there’s a vaccine.”



Nearly every UArizona employee making more than $44,500 will be furloughed to try and save tens of millions of dollars in a projected shortfall that’s more than $250 million through fiscal year 2021.



“We’ve already experienced more than $50 million of loss just from what we did in the spring,” Robbins said.



Some faculty say the furlough plan is so drastic, it will greatly hurt students. Some instructors and lecturers, including veteran teacher, TC Tolbert who spent a decade in the writing program, said they have been laid off or non-renewed.



“This was absolutely a shock and was not in my life plan,” Tolbert said. “Frankly, the most concerning part in this moment is care.”



“In the past, I have loved the way (UArizona) has supported its students and within a matter of months, it seems like we’re reversing,” non-renewed writing instructor Dave Mondy said.

Robbins argues there is a reason for what he calls the aggressive furlough program.



“We’re trying to preserve jobs,” he said. “Our goal with this was to try to keep as many jobs as possible.“

Some professors and staff do not buy that. Some say the administration got no input from faculty before drawing up the furlough plan.

Some faculty said they are coming up with a different plan, all together.



“If we can put a person on the moon, we can figure out how to safely educate students and maintain all of our teachers and staff without sacrificing people’s jobs and healthcare during a pandemic,” Tolbert said.