Trump moved Tulsa rally date after learning about Juneteenth

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — Republican supporters of President Donald Trump say he didn't know the significance to black Americans of the date and location he chose for his first campaign rally since the coronavirus pandemic.

Sens. James Lankford of Oklahoma and Tim Scott of South Carolina are expressing relief that Trump has moved the rally from June 19 to June 20.

June 19, also known as Juneteenth, marks the end of slavery in the U.S.

The rally location, Tulsa, Oklahoma, was the scene in 1921 of one of the most severe white-on-black attacks in American history.

Trump relented after an outcry.