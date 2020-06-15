Tanker truck strikes Gardner Webb University residence hall

(WCNC/NBC News) No one was injured when a tractor-trailer crashed into a North Carolina college residence hall Monday morning.

According to a Gardner Webb University spokesman, a Case Farms tractor-trailer driver got out of his truck to get breakfast at a nearby Hardee's when the 18-wheeler kept moving.

The tractor-trailer went down a hill and crashed into a dorm room at Spangler Hall.

Barry Lane, the university's director of environmental and occupational safety, said the incident could've been much worse if students were on campus.

"Had this happened under different circumstances, we would've had children here, and they occupy this building so we were fortunate," Lane said.

Read more: https://bit.ly/2B8KwGb