Senate GOP expected to restrict police chokeholds in emerging bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Driven by a swift-moving national debate, Senate Republicans are on the brink of introducing an extensive package of policing changes.

It's expected to include new restrictions on police chokeholds and other practices as Congress rushes to respond to mass demonstrations over the deaths of George Floyd and other black Americans.

Expected Wednesday, it’s a sudden shift of GOP priorities with President Donald Trump signaling support.

The White House is set to announce its own executive actions on law enforcement procedures in a matter of days.

The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing Tuesday on policing changes.