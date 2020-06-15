Red Cross now testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies

The American Red Cross says they are testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

They say they will provide donors with insight on whether they have been exposed to the coronavirus.

There continues to an "urgent need" for blood donations, according to the Red Cross.

Antibody testing will indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms.

A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity, the Red Cross says.

COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within 7-10 days in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

The test has been authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test.

You can schedule appointment on the Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Pima County, June 15-30:

Oro Valley

6/22/2020: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Oro Valley Hospital, 1551 E. Tangerine Rd.

Sahuarita

6/25/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sahuarita Police Department, 315 W. Sahuarita Rd

6/27/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Rancho Sahuarita, 15455 S. Camino Lago Azul

South Tucson

6/21/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Grace Temple, 1019 E. 31st Street

Tucson

6/15/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Embassy Suites by Hilton Tucson Paloma Village, 3110 E Skyline Dr.

6/16/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Residence Inn, 2660 E. Medina Road

6/16/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., University of Arizona Medical Center - South Campus, 2800 E. Ajo Way

6/17/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross Chapter, 2916 E. Broadway Blvd.

6/19/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Christ Presbyterian Church, 6565 E Broadway Blvd

6/19/2020: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Valencia Library, 202 W Valencia

6/20/2020: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Santa Cruz Catholic Church, 1220 S Sixth Avenue

6/21/2020: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Kay F. Read Blood Drive, 2916 E. Broadway Blvd

6/21/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Arizona Beer House, 150 S. Kolb Road

6/23/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., University of Arizona Police Department, 1852 East First Street

6/23/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Red Cross Chapter, 2916 E. Broadway Blvd.

6/24/2020: 8 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Banner University Medical Center North Campus?, 3838 N. Campbell Ave.

6/24/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Prime Leaf, 4220 E Speedway Blvd

6/24/2020: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross Chapter, 2916 E. Broadway Blvd.

6/25/2020: 7:30 a.m. - 11 a.m., Sun City Oro Valley Activity Center, 1495 E. Rancho Vistoso Blvd.

6/26/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Aloft Tucson University Hotel, 1900 E Speedway Blvd

6/27/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Trader Joe's Wilmot Tucson, 1101 N Wilmot Rd ste 147

6/28/2020: 7:30 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Saint John the Evangelist Parish, 602 W Ajo Way

6/28/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Our Lady of Fatima Parish, 1950 W. Irvington Place

6/29/2020: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Southwest Aquatic Sports, 1200 E. Tanque Verde

6/30/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., American Red Cross Chapter, 2916 E. Broadway Blvd.

6/30/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Sapphire of Tucson Nursing and Rehabilitation, 2900 E. Milber StSanta Cruz Sonoita

6/28/2020: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Angels, 22 Los Encinos Rd, POB 1272

Tubac

6/27/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Tubac Community Center, 50 Bridge Rd