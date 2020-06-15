Red Cross closes CDO HS evacuation center after Bighorn evacuation orders lifted

TUCSON - After lifting many of the evacuation orders on Sunday, the American Red Cross announced Monday afternoon the Emergency Evacuation Center at Canyon Del Oro High School is now closed.

Back on Thursday, Pima County announced that the Oro Valley high school was converted to an evacuation center after an evacuation order was made for the northern section of the Catalina Foothills in reference to the Bighorn Fire.

On Sunday, Pima County decided to lift the evacuation orders that were in place and downgraded several affected areas from "Go" protocols to "Set".

After four days of aiding the community, Red Cross officials announced that the facility will be closed until the need arises to reopen the evacuation center.

Red Cross officials said volunteers are also on stand by in case another evacuation order is put in place.

The Bighorn Fire is currently burning 14,675 acres of land with 22 percent containment.

Anyone who is in need of assistance is advised to call 1-800-842-7349.