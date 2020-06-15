Pima County springs into action to rescue animals affected by Bighorn Fire

TUCSON - With the Bighorn Fire burning hundreds of acres of wildlife land, Pima County has been hard on work rescuing the animals who call the area home.

According to a Facebook post shared Monday afternoon, Arizona Game and Fish Department, Pima County Natural Resources, Parkes and Recreation, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Forest Service sprang into action to save endangered fish in Sabino Canyon last Friday.

Officials said NRPR took in nearly 500 Gila Chub fish at Agua Caliente Park.

Escaping the firePima County has worked with several other government agencies and community members to rescue... Posted by Pima County on Monday, June 15, 2020

In addition, county staff have been assisting Rillito Regional Park take care of chickens and other livestock who are taking shelter at the park due to the fire evacuations.

Pima Animal Care center has also been taking in pets, ranging from dogs to hamsters, who were temporarily displaced due to the fire evacuations.

Evacuees who need help housing their pets are advised to make arrangements by calling 520-724-5961.

People who need help with their livestock are advised to call 520-419-2369.