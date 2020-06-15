Over 40,000 pounds of ground beef recalled due to E. coli concerns

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says about 40,000 pounds of ground beef are being recalled.

The seven affected products are from Lakeside Refrigerated Services in New Jersey.

The company produced them June 1 and distributed them nationwide.

The products have the establishment number 46841.

According to the Food Safety and Inspection Service, the meat might contain E. coli.

A detailed list of recalled products is on the FSIS website.

View labels here.