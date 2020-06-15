Medical Examiner: Angel Essono’s cause of death ruled a homicide

TUCSON - The Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner determined the manner of death of Angel Essono as a homicide.

The medical examiner officially ruled the cause of death is "ascribed to multiple sharp force injuries."

Last month, Tucson Police Department found a deceased Essono with obvious signs of trauma after the officers conducted a welfare check at the 34-year-old's apartment, located at 3003 N. Alvernon Way.

Documents say Essono suffered more than 70 sharp force injuries, including six of the head and at least 20 to the neck.

Jessica Siegfried, 36, was taken into custody on May 7 in connection to Essono's murder.

Officers arrested Siegfried at a home in the 2400 block of North Oracle Road and conducted a search warrant at place of residence.

Police said after the responding officers reportedly recovered evidence that indicated that Siegried was at the scene of the homicide.

She was booked into Pima County Jail for robbery and first-degree murder.