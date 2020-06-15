 Skip to Content

Major phone service outages reported across US

TUCSON - Is your phone service acting up? Well you are not alone.

Sprint, AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon are reporting major outages across the United States on Monday, according to the website downdetector.com.

According to officials, T-Mobile was the first major mobile phone carrier to report an outage on Monday. Downdetector.com reported that T-Mobile began experiencing issues just before 9:30 a.m.

The site reported that T-Mobile experienced its peak outage numbers at around 11:58 a.m., reaching about 102,640 reports of outages.

At around 3:30 p.m., the site reported T-Mobile has 23,583 reports. Verizon reported 5,232 outages, AT&T with 2,228 outages and Sprint with 1,172, as of Monday afternoon.

Later on Monday, a T-Mobile executive told the Associated Press that the mobile carrier is working to fix this network issue.

The AP reported that "AT&T and Verizon both said their networks were operating normally" despite multiple customers taking to Twitter about their call not going through.

To view latest numbers, visit downdetector.com.

