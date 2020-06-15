GOP candidates balance pros, cons of running with Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's return to the campaign trail this week means events with a president who draws TV cameras and raucous crowds.

That's usually gold for down-ballot candidates.

But these days its value can be debatable.

Trump is the GOP’s unrivaled beast, commanding the support of nearly all its voters.

But Trump has wounded himself lately with his divisive law-and-order response to protests against police killings of African Americans, the untamed coronavirus pandemic and the worst economy in decades.

With Trump's poll ratings falling, Republicans are debating whether congressional candidates should embrace him or create some distance.