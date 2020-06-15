Gas prices rising as the US reopens

As the United States reopens, and Americans begin to travel again, gas prices are on the rise.

Prices at the pump have risen for the sixth straight week now.

The fuel savings app Gas Buddy says the average cost of a gallon is $2.10 nationwide.

In April, gasoline hit a low of a $1. 74 on average.

Still compared to last summer, prices are about 70 cents less per gallon than a year ago.

Honolulu has the most expensive gas in the USA currently, while the lowest price at the pump can be found in Baton Rouge.

Analysts expect gas prices to continue to creep up throughout the summer as more Americans hit the road.