TUCSON - Today is the first day of the Monsoon! Chance for isolated to scattered storms, especially east of Tucson this afternoon with highs in the the triple digits today and the rest of the week.

Today: Hot, mostly sunny with a chance for storms. (10%). High: 103°

Hot, mostly sunny with a chance for storms. (10%). High: 103° Tonight: Clear and comfortable. Low: 70°

Clear and comfortable. Low: 70° Tomorrow: Hot and sunny. High: 103°

Today marks the first day of Monsoon 2020! We have a limited amount of moisture to work with but enough for a chance for storms this afternoon. Looks like the best opportunity will be to the south and east of Tucson but some storms could develop as far west as the Rincons and Catalinas. The biggest impacts will be gusty outflows and lightning.

Moisture sticks around the next couple of days, especially for areas to the east of Tucson and then we'll dry out the second half of the work week. Highs will continue to warm a few degrees above average the next several days.

