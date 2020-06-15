Crews continue to battle Bighorn Fire; 14,675 acres burned

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. - Crews continue to battle the Bighorn Fire in the Santa Catalina Mountains Monday morning.

Officials say the fire has grown to 14,675 acres. It is now 22 percent contained.

More than 630 people are working this fire. Three people suffered minor heat-related illnesses.

What we learned:

-#BighornFire 22% contained

-14,675 acres burned

-Threat to northern subdivisions lightened

-Fire is moving south

-Many fire personnel traveling to Summerhaven



REMEMBER: This is a tough fire to fight. Crews must fight fire via aircraft due to terrain and heat — Frankie McLister (@FrankieMcLister) June 15, 2020

Crews have been fighting the blaze since Friday, June 5 after a thunderstorm ignited several wildfires.

Some evacuation orders have been lifted.

On Sunday night, Pima County Sheriff's Department downgraded the "Go" order for residents int he area of East Golder Ranch Drive and East Rollins Road to a "Set- Be Alert" order.

Residents in the area are able to return home, but officials say they must remain "vigilant."

A "Set" order remains in place for residents in portions of the Catalina Foothills and Oro Valley. Anyone living in this area should be ready to evacuate.

Officials also added a "Set- Be Alert" order for Mount Lemmon and Mount Bigelow, north of the Organization Ridge Road area. This includes Summnerhaven.

Catalina Highway at milepost zero is closed. The area is only open to residents and business owners.