Carson thinks Trump will ‘get there’ on athletes kneeling

1:11 pm AP - National News, News, Top Stories
Ben Carson
Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0
Ben Carson, 17th United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. Birthday 9/18 1951, Photo Date: 3/4/2016

WASHINGTON (AP) — The lone African American member of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet says he'll work with the president on the issue of athletes taking a knee during the national anthem.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson said he believes that players are kneeling to protest police brutality, not because they disrespect the flag.

He added that players need to make that clear.

Trump has shown no signs of softening his disapproval, tweeting over the weekend that he would not watch soccer or football if players don’t stand for the national anthem. 

