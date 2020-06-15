Carson thinks Trump will ‘get there’ on athletes kneeling

WASHINGTON (AP) — The lone African American member of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet says he'll work with the president on the issue of athletes taking a knee during the national anthem.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson said he believes that players are kneeling to protest police brutality, not because they disrespect the flag.

He added that players need to make that clear.

Trump has shown no signs of softening his disapproval, tweeting over the weekend that he would not watch soccer or football if players don’t stand for the national anthem.