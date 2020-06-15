Report of armed man prompts heavy police presence at Tucson House

TUCSON - There is a heavy police presence at the Tucson House after Tucson Police Department received a report about an armed man Monday evening.

According to TPD, officers were dispatched to the residential high rise of 1501 N. Oracle Rd. near Drachman Street after an individual reported that they saw the man with a gun.

Police said the suspect was reportedly seen without a gun numerous times.

TPD is currently performing a welfare check on the man in question.









Photo Courtesy: Lily Rose Krugly

The department previously reported that the man was wearing a tactical vest. TPD has since reported that he may be wearing a shirt with the sleeves off.

Members of the public are advised to avoid the area.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.