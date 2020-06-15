Arizona reports 1,014 new coronavirus cases, 8 more deaths

PHOENIX — State health officials reported 1,014 new cases Monday morning. Confirmed cases went up to 36,705.

Arizona also reported an additional 8 COVID-19-related deaths. The statewide death toll is now 1,194.

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

The data includes people who have recovered.

Three deaths and 1,233 new cases were reported Sunday.

Last Monday, the state reported 27,678 cases. The death toll was 1,047.

According to the state's data dashboard, 479,102 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 7.0% have come back positive.

Since June 2, the percentage has spiked back up from 5.7% to 7.0%.

Deaths:

Arizona Department of Health Services says that 903 of the deaths involve people of age 65 or older.

Deaths by age group:

20 - 44 years of age: 58

45 - 54 years of age: 73

55- 64 years of age: 156

<20 years of age: 4

Cases by county:

Maricopa: 19,372

Pima: 3,944

Pinal: 1,568

Santa Cruz: 988

Cochise: 221

Yuma: 3,265

La Paz: 222

Mohave: 618

Yavapai: 374

Coconino: 1,373

Navajo: 2,636

Gila: 87

Graham: 50

Greenlee: 12

Apache: 1,975

