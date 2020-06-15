 Skip to Content

Arizona man arrested after allegedly threatening census workers with shotgun

ASH FORK, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in northern Arizona say a man has been arrested for allegedly threatening census workers with a shotgun.

Coconino County Sheriff’s officials announced Monday that 55-year-old Kory Beihn of Kaibab Estates West has been booked into jail and could face charges involving threatening and intimidating.

They say the census workers were checking an address for a property in the Kaibab Estates West area north of Ash Fork when they heard a loud gunshot.

The workers say they got back into their car to leave the area, but the road was blocked by another vehicle and a man carrying a shotgun approached them. The workers say they identified themselves and then left the area. Sheriff’s deputies investigated the incident and identified Beihn, resulting in his arrest.

Associated Press

