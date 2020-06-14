Catalina homeowners anxious as Bighorn Fire spreads

CATALINA, ARIZ. - From his front porch Saturday afternoon, Catalina resident Tim Hardin watches with worry and hope.

He and his wife moved to their home near the border of Catalina and Oro Valley two decades ago for the beauty and the serenity.

However, nothing about the last few nights has been calm as the Bighorn has charred more than 12,000 acres.

His wife has packed the essentials just in case.



“Personal things, photographs, prescriptions,” Hardin said. “If we lose the house, we lose the house, just as long as our family is safe. That’s the main thing.”



With his dad in the front seat, Luke Smith is driving to his parents house in Oro Valley. He had to evacuate his Catalina home, where he’s lived for only a year.

“There’s a pretty big fire department presence back there so, I’m a little concerned, but with all the people out her protecting us, I feel pretty safe,” Smith said.



Back down road, Hardin watches closely as the neighboring mountains burn.

“They’re beautiful,” he said. “We’ve been looking at them for 21 years and to see them on fire is kind of nerve wracking but they’ll bounce back. They’ll be pretty again.”